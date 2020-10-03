New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A total of 2,258 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,87,930, including 25,234 active cases, 2,57,224 recoveries and 5,472 deaths.

According to Delhi government Health Department, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 5.74 per cent and the death rate based on the last 10 days data stands at 1.24 per cent.

A total of 8,844 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 30,462 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

