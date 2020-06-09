India News | 2,259 New Coronavirus Cases in Maha, 120 Deaths

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) 2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 91 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 2,095: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Records Suicide on TikTok After Drinking Pesticide, Says 'Want to Experience Feeling of Death'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)