Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Telangana registered 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to1.54 lakh in the state.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 331, followed by Rangareddy 184, Medchal Malkajgiri 150 and Nalgonda 126 districts, a government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 11.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.21 lakh while 32,005 are under treatment.

As many as62,234 samples were tested on September 11.

Cumulatively,20.78 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was55,989, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.61 per cent, while it was 1.66 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 78.7 per cent, while it was 77.5 per cent in the country.

