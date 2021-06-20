Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 549 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 5,92,303, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 15,826 in the state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Bathinda reported 71 cases, followed by 52 in Amritsar and 45 in Hoshiarpur. The number of active cases stood at 7,421, with the positivity rate of 0.94 per cent.

With 1,173 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,69,056, as per the bulletin.

There are 168 critical patients who are on ventilator while 1,896 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,04,12,909 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported 22 cases. So far, the infection has claimed 806 lives with the union territory's infection count at 61,430, according to a medical bulletin.

The UT currently has 353 active cases.

Seventy patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 60,271, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,51,578 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)