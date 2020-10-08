Port Blair, Oct 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,935 on Thursday as 23 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Ten new patients have travel history, while 13 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 185 active coronavirus cases, while 3,696 people have recovered from the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 65,111 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 65,045 reports have been received and 66 are awaited, the official added.

