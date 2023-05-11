Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Twenty-three students of Madhya Pradesh, who were stuck in violence-hit Manipur, returned safely to the state on Wednesday night (May 10).

Of these students, three, including a girl, are the residents of Indore district. All these students arrived at Devi Ahilya Bai International Airport in the district via Kolkata.

Indore Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani and the district administration team had reached the airport to receive the students.

Lalwani told ANI, "23 students of Madhya Pradesh have been brought safely from Manipur. Among these students, three are residents of Indore and the remaining are from different cities. Arrangements for their stay and fooding have been made in the hotel. Buses have also been arranged for the students who want to go to their homes in different cities. The students are a little scared but now they are feeling relaxed after coming here."

Dr Fauzia Multani, a resident of Indore, who has been pursuing post-graduation from Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Science College, Imphal said, " There were sounds of firing in the nights. Daily, over 40 cases of bullet injuries were arriving at our hospital.. My family members were worried a lot and they called me back. I thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making arrangements for us to come here."

Another student, Karan Kunte, a resident of Indore, told ANI, "I was studying at National Sports University in Imphal. During the violence, we stayed in the hostel. We were very nervous for the first two-three days. Later, like other states, arrangements were made for us to return."

Karan's father Prashant said, "The government has made all the arrangements for the return tickets. There was a lot of firing going on, but the army was there so the children were safe. First the children of other states were sent back, then we were worried about what would happen to our children. After that a flight from Imphal to Guwahati got cancelled, even then we were worried but finally our government called them via Kolkata. Now, when the condition becomes normal, then he will send our children back for studies."

Akshay, who is studying in NIT Imphal, said that there was a firing and bombing outside their campus in Imphal. It was very scary.

"Our exams were also about to be held, so we have been called back after 20 to 25 days, but we do not think that the situation will be normal soon. We were worried that someone might commit violence by getting inside the college. Other states had called their students and students of some states, including Madhya Pradesh, were stuck there, so we were a bit scared." (ANI)

