India News | 23-year-old Girl from Raipur Creates History by Clearing 19 Competitive Examinations, to Be Honoured with 'At-Home' Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A 23-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur has created history by clearing a total of 19 competitive examinations and becoming an inspiration for millions of youths in the country. For this achievement, she will be honoured with the prestigious 'At-Home' award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day.

Charu Pandey, a resident of Raipur's Tilda, has today become synonymous with inspiration for millions of youth. At just 23-years-old, her journey, which began with the simple goal of securing a government job, reached such a milestone that she created history by clearing a total of 19 competitive examinations, including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC GD, SSC CPO, IBPS PO, and SBI.

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Her journey from an ordinary student with an interest in mathematics to becoming an Assistant Auditor in Chennai is proof that extraordinary success does not require extraordinary talent, but rather continuous hard work, patience, and dedication to one's goal.

Charu Pandey has been invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be honoured with the 'At-Home' award on Independence Day.

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Speaking to ANI about her journey, Charu said that her initial goal was simply to get selected for any single government job. However, while waiting for the results of one exam, she continues preparing for and appearing in another. This continuous effort resulted in her passing a total of 19 competitive exams, including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC GD, SSC CPO, IBPS PO, and SBI.

"My parents wanted me to pursue a career in teaching and become a teacher or professor, but I chose the path of preparing for competitive exams. My family fully supported my decision. In school, I was quite good at mathematics, but I considered myself as an average student in other subjects. However, I believe that success comes from continuous hard work and discipline, not just talent," said Charu.

Charu further mentioned that she was never deterred by the fear of failure.

"If my name didn't appear in the first merit list of an exam, it would definitely show up in the second list. After giving an exam, instead of overthinking about it, I would focus on the next target," she added.

"I am currently working as an Assistant Auditor in Chennai. I love travelling and cooking. Even during my studies, I make sure to take time out to keep myself stress-free. I would go out for a walk for 10 minutes to half an hour, or go on a 5-to-10-day trip with my family. In the future, I want to pursue a PhD, and I also wish to prepare for the UPSC whenever I find the time," shared Charu.

Speaking about her interest in the field of finance, Charu said that she always loved mathematics and wanted to understand how the massive amount of tax we pay is actually utilised.

In a message to youths, Charu said that one should not get discouraged by failure or by not getting the desired result in an exam. We have no shortage of opportunities. If continuous hard work and efforts are made in the right direction, success is guaranteed. Every year brings opportunities for many good jobs; all that is needed is patience, self-confidence, and consistent hard work. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)