Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Shamli district's Kairana sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment on Friday for raping a 15-year-old girl over two years ago.

Special judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict after holding him guilty under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Uddhav Thackeray Big Stature Leader, We Won't Speak Against Him', Says CM Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

According to district counsel Sanjay Chouhan, the minor girl was raped in a locality of Chosana town on June 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)