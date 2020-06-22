Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman found hanging in her house in Kandivali in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The girl's body was found on Saturday morning and a suicide note recovered from the spot named Hritik Mishra as the one responsible for her taking this extreme step, an official said.

"The suicide note states that Mishra married someone else after promising marriage to the victim. On her father's complaint, Mishra was arrested on Sunday under section 306 of IPC for abetment of suicide," he added.

