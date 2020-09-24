Bhopal, Sep 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw 2,304 new coronavirus cases being reported, which took the case count in the state to 1,15,361, the health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 2,122 with 45 fatalities during the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

Eight persons died in Indore, five in Gwalior, two each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Morena, Neemuch, Shahdol, Damoh, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Tikamgarh, one each from Khargone, Ujjain, Sagar, Dhar, Ratlam, Barwani, Rewa, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Satna, Dewas, Katni, Shajapur and Harda.

2,327 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the recoveries in the state to 90,495.

Indore reported the highest number of new infections at 414, followed by 267 in Bhopal, 187 in Jabalpur and 129 cases in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, thus rose to 21,248, including 524 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 15,910 including 368 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,818 and 8,568, respectively.

At 3,944, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,077 and 1,973 such cases, respectively, officials said.

In September so far, 51,396 new coronavirus cases and 728 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,15,361, new cases 2,304, death toll 2,122, recovered 90,495, active cases 22,744, total number of people tested 19,04,145.

