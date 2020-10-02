Shillong, Oct 2 (PTI) At least 231 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the state's tally to 6,033, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 52, a senior health department official said.

Of the 231 new cases, 183 were reported in East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills (13), 9 cases each in West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi (7), South Garo Hills (6), West Khasi Hills (3) and East Garo Hills district (1), Health Services Director Aman War said.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in the state has risen to 1,755, he said.

The Health Services Director said 225 patients recovered from COVID-10 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 4,226 .

One more person died of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the death toll to 52, he said.

A total of 1.55 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far, War added.

