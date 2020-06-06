India News | 232 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, 15 Deaths

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) 232 new coronavirus patients were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, taking the count of cases in the state to 9,228, health officials said.

The virus also claimed 15 lives on the Saturday, increasing the death tollin the state to 399. Indore district accounts for 153 of these deaths.

Four persons from Indore, three from Ujjain, two each from Rajgarh and Ratlam and one each from Burhanpur, Khargone, Dhar and Sheopur succumbed to COVID-19, the health department said in its bulletin.

The worst-hit Indore district has reported 3,722 COVID-19 cases, highest in the state, officials said.

The death toll in Ujjain is now 62.

On Saturday, 51 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 35 in Indore, 20 in Shajapur, 18 in Neemuch, 15 in Burhanpur, 14 in Bhind, 12 in Ujjain, 10 in Gwalior, 8 in Dewas, 7 in Sagar and Ratlam, 6 in Rajgarh, 5 in Chhatarpur, 4 in Sheopur, 3 in Guna, 2 in Dhar, Anuppur and Khandwa, one each in Jabalpur, Morena, Mandsaur,Vidisha, Rewa, Shivpuri, Shahdol and Singrauli.

Bhopal now has 1,733 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 719,Burhanpur 331, Jabalpur 268, Neemuch 308, Sagar 223, Gwalior186, Dewas 122, Morena 107, Bhind 84, Raisen 69, Ratlam 51,Vidisha 37, Betul 35, Dindori 29, Sheopur 27, Anuppur 23,Tikamgarh 15, Umaria 10 and Katni 3.

No fresh case was reported in 23 districts today.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 9,228, active cases: 2,721, new cases: 232, death toll: 399, recovered: 6,108, total number of people tested: 2,00,913.

