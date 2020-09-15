Bhopal, Sep 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed 2,323 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case count in the state to 93,053, health officials said.

With 29 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to 1,820, they said.

Also Read | Totoya Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

Five patients died in Bhopal district, four in Indore, three in Gwalior, two each in Betul, Khandwa and Umaria, and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Sehore, Jhabua, Datia, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Chhatarpur, Alirajpur and Chhindwara, the officials said.

1,902 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 69,613.

Also Read | Pema Khandu Tests COVID-19 Positive, Arunachal Pradesh CM Self-Isolates After Contracting Coronavirus.

At 386, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state on Tuesday followed by 215 cases in Bhopal, 204 in Gwalior and 202 in Jabalpur.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, reached 17,547. The death toll in the district rose to 467.

Bhopal's case tally stood at 13,646 including 334 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur districts went up to 8,029 and 6,643, respectively.

At 5,298, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal districts have 2,148 and 1,738 active cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 7,175 active containment zones.

As many as 29,088 coronavirus cases and 426 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in September so far.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 93,053, new cases 2,323, death toll 1,820, recovered 69,613, active cases 21,620, total number of people tested 17,21,188.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)