Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Haryana recorded 233 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the state to 2,71,892, a health department bulletin said.

With one fatality reported from Yamunanagar district, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 3,053, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from districts, including Gurgaon and Panchkula, with 51 and 41 infections, respectively.

The total number of active cases in the state was 1,723. The recovery rate was 98.24 per cent, as per the bulletin.

