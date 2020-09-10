Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said.

On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients.

The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.

14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.

The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent.

So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Currently 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutionalquarantine, the health department official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715.

