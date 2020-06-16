India News | 235 More COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 13,216 on Tuesday with 235 new infections, while seven more deaths took the toll to 308, the Health Department said.

The seven fatalities were from Jodhpur, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sirohi, it said.

Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Among the new 235 cases, 69 were from Bharatpur, 41 from Jaipur, 20 from Udaipur, 18 from Jodhpur and 13 from Alwar.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were from Sikar, 10 each from Jhunjhunu and Pali, among others, the department officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Jaipur has registered a maximum number of 138 deaths and 2,614 cases, followed by Jodhpur, where there have been 2,219 infections and 28 fatalities.

There are 2,946 active cases and 9,736 people have recovered, the officials added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)