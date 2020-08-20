Surat, Aug 20 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 237 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 18,457 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

The number of cases in Surat was the highest for any district in the state for the day, said a release by the Health Department.

Also Read | Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary Suspended After Video of Him Beating People With Stick For Not Wearing Mask Goes Viral.

Also, seven patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Meanwhile, as the situation slightly improved in terms of new cases emerging daily, the government has decided to resume state transport bus service for Surat city, said an official of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt to Conduct State-Level COVID-19 Prevalence Survey.

To contain the spread of the virus, all state transport buses were barred from entering Surat city around a week back.

Surat's tally of 18,457 cases is second biggest after Ahmedabad, where 29,662 persons have been found infected so far.

Out of these 237 new cases, 163 were from Surat city while 74 cases were from rural parts of the district, the release said.

While four persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, three death were reported from villages, taking the toll to 761 in the district.

A total of 301 persons, the highest in Gujarat on Thursday, also recovered, taking the total discharges to 14,981, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)