India News | 237 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 14 (PTI)Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases with 237 fresh cases and three deaths reported on Sunday,taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 4,974 and the toll to 185.

Out of the fresh cases confirmed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 195 cases followed by Medchal 10, Rangareddy 8, Sangareddy five cases.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

No fresh case was found among migrants, foreign returnees and others, a state government bulletin said.

A total of 2,377 people were discharged while the total number of active cases (under treatment) stood at 2,412.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

In a related development, another MLA from the ruling TRS from Nizamabad district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, days after a party legislator was found infected with COVID-19.

TRS sources said he (MLA) tested positive for COVID-19 and has been rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

However, health and district officials remained tight- lipped on the matter.

Phone calls and messages to the MLA also did not elicit any response.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)