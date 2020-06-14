Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 237 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Telangana

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:48 PM IST
Hyderabad, June 14 (PTI)Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases with 237 fresh cases and three deaths reported on Sunday,taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 4,974 and the toll to 185.

Out of the fresh cases confirmed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 195 cases followed by Medchal 10, Rangareddy 8, Sangareddy five cases.

No fresh case was found among migrants, foreign returnees and others, a state government bulletin said.

A total of 2,377 people were discharged while the total number of active cases (under treatment) stood at 2,412.

In a related development, another MLA from the ruling TRS from Nizamabad district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, days after a party legislator was found infected with COVID-19.

TRS sources said he (MLA) tested positive for COVID-19 and has been rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

However, health and district officials remained tight- lipped on the matter.

Phone calls and messages to the MLA also did not elicit any response.

