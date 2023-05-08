New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): In a bid to rejuvenate India's cultural and spiritual heritage, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is bringing back the antiquities and artefacts from across the world.

According to an official release, the government has brought back various priceless artefacts stolen and smuggled abroad.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Homestay Owner Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on 62-Year-Old American Woman.

"Over centuries, innumerable priceless artefacts, some with deep cultural and religious significance, had been stolen and smuggled abroad. The government adopted a proactive approach to 'bringing back Indian artefacts and cultural heritage," said the government release.

On numerous foreign visits, Prime Minister discussed the matter with global leaders and multilateral institutions and total of 251 antiquities have been brought back to India, out of which 238 were brought back since 2014.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes Selfies With Fellow Commuters on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus, Interacts With Them.

Besides this, about 72 more antiquities are in the process of being repatriated from various countries.

"As on April 24, 2023, 251 invaluable antiquities of Indian origin have been retrieved back from different countries, out of which 238 have been brought back since 2014. Further, nearly 72 antiquities are in the process of being repatriated from various countries," read the release.

"The untiring efforts of the Government of India have led to the repatriation of our rightfulartefacts that reflect and epitomise the glory of our ancient civilisation," further added the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)