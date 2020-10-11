Itanagar, Oct 11 (PTI) At least 239 more people, including two security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 11,998, a health department official said here on Sunday.

Of the 239 fresh cases, 89 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (36), West Siang (34), East Siang (18), Tirap (15), Lepa Rada (8), Lohit (7) and Lower Subansiri (6), the official said.

Five cases were also recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, four in Upper Subansiri, three each in Upper Siang, West Kameng and Namsai and two each from Lower Siang, Papumpare, Longding and East Kameng districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring 35, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to COVID Care Centres, the official said.

An Army man and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said, adding, four prisoners, two each from Lohit and Changlang districts, and seven staff of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have also the contracted the disease.

Altogether 158 people have been cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,035, Dr Jampa said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 75.30 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,940 active coronavirus cases, while 9,035 patients have recovered from the disease and 23 have died due to the infection, he said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,308, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,73,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,695 on Saturday, he added.

