Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,390 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,91,638, a health official said on Saturday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 6,750 with 63 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

Also Read | RAISE 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence on October 5.

"Of the 2,390 cases, 1,055 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recoded 1,48,406 patients so far.

"On the other hand, 1,286 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.

Also Read | World Animal Welfare Day 2020: Hyderabad Teenage Girl Adopts African Lioness Named Adishana at Nehru Zoological Park in Memory of Late Grandfather.

With 598 new cases, number of infections recorded in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 79,936.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)