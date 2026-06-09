India News | 24 Indian Crew Members Safely Rescued Following Missile Attack on Tanker off Oman Coast

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers worldwide, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai coordinated closely with Omani authorities to ensure the successful rescue of 24 Indian crew members following a missile attack on a merchant tanker off the coast of Oman.

According to an official release, at approximately 14:20 hrs on Monday, MRCC Mumbai received information regarding a missile attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex while the vessel was anchored off Masirah, Oman. The vessel had a crew of 24 personnel, all Indian nationals. The information was relayed to MRCC Mumbai by a relative of one of the crew members onboard.

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Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), Oman, and requested OMSC to assume the duties of Search Mission Coordinator (SMC) and render urgent assistance to the vessel and its crew.

Acting swiftly, OMSC Oman initiated and coordinated the rescue operation by diverting a nearby vessel and deploying two rescue helicopters to the incident area. Continuous coordination was maintained between MRCC Mumbai, OMSC Oman and other relevant stakeholders to monitor the developing situation and ensure the safety of the Indian crew.

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At approximately 17:00 hrs, OMSC Oman confirmed that all 24 Indian crew members had been safely rescued by helicopters of the Oman Navy. The rescued crew members are reported to be safe, and no casualties or injuries have been reported. The vessel is presently anchored off Masirah, Oman, a release stated.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "Swift response by #MRCC #Mumbai following missile attack on MT Marivex in #OmanSRR. On receiving information, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 #Indian crew by #Oman Navy helicopters."

"@IndiaCoastGuard remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard Indian lives across the Indian Ocean in coordination with littoral states. International cooperation with Friendly Foreign Countries remains a key focus for #ICG to ensure prompt and effective #SearchAndRescue in the #IndoPacific," the post added.

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/2064142668972867943

The successful rescue operation highlights the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation and the strong coordination mechanisms established between maritime rescue authorities in the region. It also underscores the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding Indian seafarers and providing timely assistance during maritime emergencies, irrespective of location, a release further read.

As the designated Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre for a vast Search and Rescue Region in the Indian Ocean, MRCC Mumbai continues to work closely with regional and international partners to ensure the safety of life at sea.

The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its role as a reliable maritime safety partner, committed to protecting seafarers, strengthening international cooperation, and promoting a safe and secure maritime environment across the Indian Ocean Region, a release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)