Port Blair, Oct 10 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the Union territory to 3,976, an official said.

Twenty-one of the new cases were detected during contact tracing while three patients have travel history, he said.

Seventeen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 197 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,724 people have recovered from the disease and 55 patients have succumbed to the infection, he said.

The administration has so far sent 67,332 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 67,314 reports have been received and 18 are awaited, the official added.

