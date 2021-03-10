Puducherry, March 10 (PTI) With the addition of 24 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 years ending 10 am on Wednesday, the overall caseload climbed to 39,932.

The 24 new cases identified at the end of examination of 1,408 samples were spread over Puducherry (14), Karaikal (4) and Mahe (6).

Twenty- seven patients were discharged from hospitals during last twenty- four hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last twenty- four hours from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, he said and added that the toll remained 670.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 97.87 percent respectively.

As many as 6.41 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 5.96 lakh out of them were negative.

Puducherry had 179 active cases and 39,083 patients were treated and discharged so far.

The Director noted that 11,294 healthcare workers and 3,529 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory.

The second phase of vaccination of those who are either above 60 years or 45 years with comorbidity had benefitted 5,130 people since March 1in the Union Territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)