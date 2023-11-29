Surat, Nov 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion on Wednesday, injuring 24 workers, officials said.

The blaze erupted at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area at around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, Surat in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

"At least 24 workers suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the incident took place, he said.

"The blast caused fire in the three-storey building of the factory and engulfed the entire unit," another official said.

More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to contain the blaze, he said.

