India News | 24-year-old Tribal Man Killed by Tiger

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:00 PM IST
India News | 24-year-old Tribal Man Killed by Tiger

Wayanad/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (PTI): A 24-year- old man is suspected to have died of a tiger attack in Wayanad, Kerala, police said.

Sivakumar, a resident of Kattunayakan tribal colony, was missing since Tuesday evening,the police said.

Forest and police officials conducted a searchand found his remains in a jungle. Forest minister K Raju announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, saying Rs 5 lakh would be immediately handed over to his family. "We are suspecting a tiger attack, and efforts to trap the animal will be taken," he said in a press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

