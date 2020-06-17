India News | 24-year-old Tribal Man Killed by Tiger

Wayanad/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (PTI): A 24-year- old man is suspected to have died of a tiger attack in Wayanad, Kerala, police said.

Sivakumar, a resident of Kattunayakan tribal colony, was missing since Tuesday evening,the police said.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Forest and police officials conducted a searchand found his remains in a jungle. Forest minister K Raju announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, saying Rs 5 lakh would be immediately handed over to his family. "We are suspecting a tiger attack, and efforts to trap the animal will be taken," he said in a press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)