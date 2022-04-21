New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Thursday, police said.

They identified the victim as Aarti and said the accused once used to be her neighbour.

Police said they received the information about the stabbing at around 2 pm and that she was declared brought dead at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

During inquiry, it was found that Aarti was stabbed while she ventured out of her house along with her children in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

“The accused and Aarti used to live nearby in Sagarpur. Later, she moved to another place,” an official said.

Investigation is underway to nab the accused, the official said.

