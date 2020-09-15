Guwahati, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Assam went up to 1,46,575 after 2,409 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Ten more patients also died due to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 492. "Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Barpeta and Lakhimpur, he said. The 2,409 new positive cases include 633 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 201 from Dibrugarh, 172 from Jorhat and 120 from Lakhimpur. The new cases were detected out of 32,770 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of such tests done in the state so far is 27,82,807.

Altogether 1,849 patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday and the number of recovered patients in the state so far is 1,16,900, the minister said.

The recovery rate is now 79.80 per cent.

"I request all recovered patients to take care of their health properly. Best wishes to them and their families," Sarma tweeted.

Assam now has 29,180 active cases while three have migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 930 recovered patients have donated plasma in five medical colleges of the state till date.

