Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Two coronavirus-infected people died in Rajasthan on Sunday, while 243 new cases of the disease were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours, officials said.

According to an official of the Health Department, the new fatalities are from Jaipur. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 2,116 in Jaipur while the figure for the state has risen to 9,580.

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Man Arrived at Tiruchi Airport With Skin Rash Kept in Isolation at Pudukkottai Hospital.

He said the 243 fresh cases raised the COVID-19 tally to 12,94,277 in the state. The number of active cases has increased to 2,039 even as 116 more people recovered from the disease in the state.

He said 57 new cases were recorded in capital Jaipur, 30 in Jodhpur, 23 in Alwar, 21 in Udaipur, 20 in Sirohi, 14 in Nagaur, 13 in Banswara, 11 in Ajmer.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely Next Week; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)