Guwahati, Jun 20 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 5,255 on Saturday with 249 new instances of the viral infection, while the death toll in the state stayed at nine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With 136 more coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the number of recoveries climbed to 3,202, he said.

Assam now has 2,041 active cases, while three persons have migrated out of the state. Nine people have so far died of the viral disease, the minister said.

So far, 2,73,047 swab samples have been tested for coronavirus in 12 laboratories of the state. As many as 35,611 were lodged in institutional quarantine facilities while 88,904 are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (ATSP), aiming to conduct more than 50,000 random tests in a week, continued for the fourth day on Saturday.

"We aim to conduct more than 50,000 random testings in a week's time, targeting vulnerable areas," Sarma said.

Under ATSP, swab samples of people working in locations such as truck parking area, loading and unloading centres, godown areas, weighbridges and dhabas were being tested. The staff of hotels used as institutional quarantine will also be tested along with frontline officials like police personnel, the minister said.

ATSP will also cover the family members and co-residents of homes of persons who have been released from the institutional quarantine, he said, adding the future course of action for containment of the pandemic in shall be based on these test results.

The entire exercise is expected to be finished by June 27 and shall involve deputy commissioners of each district who will ensure the availability of adequate facilities, the minister said.

In order to facilitate people to get themselves tested without having to visit hospitals, some health facilities have been identified by the health department where swab collection will be done for free, Sarma added.

