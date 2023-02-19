Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): About 25 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were admitted to a hospital in Bacheli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada due to food poisoning, an official said on Sunday.

The official informed that nearly 18 out of the 25 jawans were discharged from the NMDC Apollo Hospital after initial treatment while the rest were being treated further for their earlier medical history.

The incident took place on February 17 afternoon when some jawans of the 230 Battalion Nerli headquarter of Dantewada faced issues of vomiting after the meal.

"We received the information on February 17 that some of the jawans are facing issues like vomiting and food poisoning. We told them to get them admitted to the hospital. Nearly 25 jawans were admitted. Minor issues were there including vomiting. There was no major problem. Nearly 18 jawans were discharged on the second day," Dr M S Haque, Chief Medical Officer, NMDC's Apollo Hospital said.

"The rest of them are being treated but they cannot be said to have food poisoning. Some had their earlier medical history like blood pressure and platelets issues. Those with food poisoning (18 jawans) were kept under observation and were discharged," he added. (ANI)

