One of the vehicles involved in an accident (Photo/ANI)

Morigaon (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): At least 25 people were injured including one person who sustained severe injuries following a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles in Assam's Morigaon district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Jaluguti area of the central Assam district after a passenger vehicle collided with another passenger vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.

Following the incident, locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Morigaon Civil Hospital.

Uttam Das, a doctor at Morigaon Civil Hospital, told ANI that 25 injured people have been admitted to the government-run hospital.

"Out of the injured persons, one person has been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for his severe injuries. No one has died in the incident," Dr Uttam Das said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

