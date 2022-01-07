Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) Kerala on Friday logged 25 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total number of persons infected with this new variant of COVID-19 to 305, the state health department said here.

A day ago the state had reported 50 cases of Omicron.

Of the 25 patients reported on Friday, 19 were from Malappuram and three each from Alappuzha and Thrissur, a health department release said.

Of these, 23 of the Omicron infected persons had come from low risk nations.

While 16 patients had come from UAE, the remaining came from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Two persons including a 10-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman infected through contacts.

"With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 305 people in the state. Of them 209 came from low risk countries and 64 from high risk countries. A total of 32 people were infected through contact," the release said.

