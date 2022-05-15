Thane, May 15 (PTI) With the addition of 25 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,337, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

