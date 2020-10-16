Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old college student was found hanging from a tree in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The victim identified as Sorabh Kumar, a student of BSc nursing at a medical college, was found dead in Bhandura village under Sikheda police station area, they added.

The immediate cause behind the death is not yet known with a probe underway, they said.

Police said he had gone to the fields on a bike on Thursday but did not return back home.

His body was found hanging from a tree in an agricultural field on Friday. Kumar's body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.

His motorbike was found parked on the road nearby.

