India News | 25-year-old Woman Killed in Car Accident

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was killed when the car in which she was riding with her friend turned turtle near Ramtek in Nagpur district on Saturday evening, the police said.

Nitu Suresh Singh (25) and Sachin Haribhau Dhande (29), both residents of Nagpur, had gone to Ramtek, 60 km from here, for outing, he said.

Dhande, who was driving, lost control over the wheels near Ramtek and it overturned, the official said.

Nitu Singh suffered severe head injuries while Dhande sustained minor injuries, he said.

Ramtek police took them to a hospital where doctors declared Nitu brought dead.

A case of rash driving was registered against Dhande.

