Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, the police added.

The police added that the accused was identified and arrested.

Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dixit said, "After getting information, we reached the spot and got the victim to undergo a medical test. A case was registered and the accused was arrested. Necessary proceedings, as per law, are being taken in the matter." (ANI)

