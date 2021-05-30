Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Over 250 needy families in Jammu district were provided assistance on Sunday to help overcome the difficult situation due to Covid restrictions, an official of the Ramakrishna Mission here said.

The mission is carrying out relief works from door to door for under-privileged people in Jammu district since the outbreak of the pandemic, its secretary Swami Nirantarananda Ji Maharaj said. "In continuation to the COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Services, the mission supported 250 poor families in Patniyal Village on Sunday," he said.

Nirantarananda said the families received ration kit consisting of five kg each Basmati rice and atta, three kg pulses, one kg salt, one litre cooking oil, 500 gms each haldi and chilli powder, five kg each potato and onion, and bathing and detergent soaps.

The mission is also engaged in spreading awareness for safety from the coronavirus infection besides distribution of Covid safety kits among the local people and children, he said, adding “the mission will continue the service”.

