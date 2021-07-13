Chennai, July 13 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 2,505 new COVID-19 cases, including returnees from the United Arab Emirates, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 25,23,943.

The number of deaths mounted to 33,502 with 48 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 3,058 people recovering today, aggregating to 24,59,223, leaving 31,218 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 31 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 19 districts.

The state capital added 160 new infections, aggregating 5,35,439 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,267.

Among districts, Coimbatore reported the maxium of 282 cases, while Ramanathapuram had the least with 13.

A total of 1,40,132 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,48,26,887.

Eleven of the deceased, including a 23 year-old woman, did not have any comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniansaid the state received 1,67,88,960 vaccines as of Monday

Giving the break up, he said the government received one lakh additional doses of COVISHIELD and 1.50 lakh COVAXIN on Tuesday morning.

"Already the department has stock of 3.96 lakh and including the latest arrival of 2.50 lakh vaccines, we will be having 6.46 lakh of vials in stock", he told reporters.

Subramanian said he would leave for Delhi on Wednesday with health department secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior government officials, to discuss with Union health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about allocation of more vaccines to the state,enrollment of students to 11 medical colleges and setting up of an AIIMS medical college in Tamil Nadu. PTI

