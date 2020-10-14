Surat, Oct 14 (PTI) Surat reported252 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising its caseload to 31,957, the state health departmentsaid.

The death toll in the district rose to 982 after three more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

At the same time, recoveries at 267 exceeded new cases. While the city reported 182 recoveries and 174 new cases, the rural parts reported 85 recoveries and 78 new cases.

Recovery rate in Surat city improved to 91.6 per cent with21,933 patients getting discharged so far, said the Surat Municipal Corporation.

29,539 persons are quarantined in the city, and 9,13,118 residents have been surveyed in areas from where COVID-19 cases were reported.

City's Athwa zone reported 36 new cases, raising its total to 4,410, the highest among eight zones, the SMC said.

With 4,117 cases, Katargam stands second,it said.

A total 626 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals in Surat, including 245 in two government hospitals with a total capacity of 3,046 beds, the civic body said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported the highest number of 88 deaths and 1,710 cases so far, officials said.

Choryasi taluka has reported the second highest number of 1,668 cases, while Olpad has reported the second highest number of 40 deaths, they said.

