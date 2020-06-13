India News | 253 New Cases, Eight Deaths in T Gana

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Telangana witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 253 new cases, taking the tally to 4,737 while eight deaths pushed the fatalities to 182.

All the cases were reported from different parts of the state and no fresh infection was found among migrants, foreign returnees and others, a state government bulletin said.

Out of the 253 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone accounted for 179, followed by 24 from Sangareddy district.

The bulletin said 2,352 people have been discharged so far, while 2,203 were under treatment.

The total cases reported from different parts of Telangana till 5 PM on Saturday were 4,288, while the cumulative number of cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees was 449. PTI

