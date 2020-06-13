Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 253 New Cases, Eight Deaths in T Gana

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 11:04 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 253 New Cases, Eight Deaths in T Gana

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Telangana witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 253 new cases, taking the tally to 4,737 while eight deaths pushed the fatalities to 182.

All the cases were reported from different parts of the state and no fresh infection was found among migrants, foreign returnees and others, a state government bulletin said.

Also Read | Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In.

Out of the 253 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone accounted for 179, followed by 24 from Sangareddy district.

The bulletin said 2,352 people have been discharged so far, while 2,203 were under treatment.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

The total cases reported from different parts of Telangana till 5 PM on Saturday were 4,288, while the cumulative number of cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees was 449. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement