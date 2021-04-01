Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,546 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 2,98,057, state health officials said.

The COVID-19 fatality count rose to 3,998 as 12 patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,573 patients got discharge from hospitals during this period, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,76,002, they said.

With 638 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 70,309, while that of Bhopal rose to 51,950 with the addition of 499 cases.

Indore reported two deaths, while Bhopal one in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in Indore rose to 962 and Bhopal to 633.

There are 4,208 active cases in Indore, and 4,372 in the state capital Bhopal.

With 25,656 tests during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh reached 64.14 lakh, they said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,98,057, new cases 2,546, death toll 3,998, recoveries 2,76,002, active cases 18,057, number of tests so far 64,14,720.

