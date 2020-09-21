New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The coronavirus toll in Delhi crossed the 5,000 mark on Monday with 32 more deaths, while 2,548 new cases took the tally to 2.49 lakh, the Health Department said.

The relatively low count of fresh infections came out of the 33,733 tests done the previous day.

There are 30,941 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). according to a health bulletin.

The total number of cases climbed to 2,49,259 with 2,548 more people testing positive for the disease. Thirty-two new fatalities took the toll to 5,014, it added. PTI

