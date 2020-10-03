Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 3 (ANI): A total of 258 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 11,649.

The total figure includes 2,497 active cases and 9,081 recoveries.

Two more patients died in the state due to the virus and the death toll stands at 72.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate in the state stands at 77.95 per cent. (ANI)

