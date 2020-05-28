India News | 2,598 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, 85 Deaths

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,598 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 59,546, said a health official.

With 85 COVID-19 patients dying, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,982.

698 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered persons in the state to 18,616, the official added.

"Out of 85 deaths reported today, 37 deaths took place in the last two days while other 48 have taken place between May 15 to May 25," he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,546, new cases 2,598, deaths 1,982, discharged 18,616, active cases 38,939, people tested so far 4,19,417.

