Gangtok, Aug 29 (PTI) Twenty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, pushing the Himalayan state's caseload to 1,602 on Saturday, a senior official said.

East Sikkim district reported 24 fresh infections, while two cases were registered in North Sikkim, state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer, Sonam Bhutia, said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 404, while 1,195 people have recovered from COVID-19 and three patients have died due to it, he said.

East Sikkim district has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,089, followed by 468 in South, 44 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia said.

The state has tested 40,515 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

