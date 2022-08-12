New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Twenty-six judges were appointed to five high courts on Friday, bringing the total number of HC judges appointed so far this year to a record 127.

The previous record was achieved in 2016 when 126 high court judges were appointed during the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, sources pointed out.

Of those elevated as additional judges and judges on Friday, 20 were judicial officers and six advocates.

While two judges each have been appointed to the high courts of Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and Gauhati, five have been appointed to the Karnataka HC.

Six judges have been appointed to the Telangana High Court and nine to the Allahabad HC.

