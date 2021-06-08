Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): A total of 26 people were killed due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal including 11 in Hooghly, nine in Murshidabad two in Bankura, two each in East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

Earlier, the West Bengal State disaster management authority had said that 20 people were killed due to lightening in the three southern districts of the state including Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The PMO tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragedy. "The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he tweeted. (ANI)

