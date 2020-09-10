Kohima, Sep 10 (PTI) As many as 261 people, including 216 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the state's caseload to 4,636, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The 261 new positive cases, which is the second highest single-day spike in the state, include 197 from Dimapur, 59 from Kohima and 5 from Mokokchung, he said. The steepest one-day spike of 276 cases was reported on August 4. Necessary contact tracing has been activated in the state, the minister said. Of the total 4,636 COVID-19 cases, 3,776 patients have been cured of the disease, 10 have died and 11 have migrated to other states, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. At present there are 839 active cases in the northeastern state, he said.

Till date, Nagaland has conducted 68,142 tests for COVID-19, Dr Hangsing said.

The recovery rate in the state, which had gone up to 87.82 per cent on Tuesday has come down to 81.55 per cent on Thursday.

The state had registered its first coronavirus case on May 25.

