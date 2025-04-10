Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attack who lost her husband in the terror attack recalled the horrors that she witnessed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station.

Recalling the horrors, Sunita said that her husband was killed in the attack, and she was also injured in the attack.

"My husband was killed. We were at the railway station platform at the time of the attack. On hearing gunshots, initially, we thought it was the sound of firecrackers. When we tried to run away, my husband was hit by a bullet in his head. I ran with my children to save ourselves. I was also hit in the attack," Sunita said.

Sunita's comments came as the accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being brought to India for trial after US Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India, exhausting all judicial options.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the attack.

The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case. However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

"Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter," sources said.

Sources added that the Mumbai Police has not received any formal communication so far regarding Rana's transfer to the city for questioning or judicial proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people.

On Novemeber 26, 2008, 10 Lashker-e-Taliba terrorists targeted civilians at southern part of the Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Raliyway station, two hospitals, and a theatre. The terroristsa also held hostages at three locations- the Nariman House and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

The terror gripped Mumbai for two days and on Novermber 28, Indian security forces gained control of the situation by killing nine terrorits and arresting one. (ANI)

